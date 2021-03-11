Thursday, March 11, 2021

Committee to Elect John W. Ingram

Our Response to COVID-19

As we have paused with the world for this brief moment during the Coronavirus, it has given us the opportunity to reflect on our Habitat journey together. Right now in Brunswick County, we have three homes in different phases of construction. That means there are three families full of hope and excitement as they wait to move into their very first home. We at Habitat for Humanity realize that would not be possible without you.

Thank you. Whether you have donated to the ReStore, joined us for our golf outing, provided lunches on our jobsites, or prayed for us. You have made our work possible.

We are stronger as a community than we are as individuals. This is a moment that our strength is needed. We are here for you just as you have been here for us. We are looking forward to moving ahead together as a community through this crisis. We are not going anywhere. Together we will remain stronger and better than ever.

Christine Luciano

President, Board of Directors

Carlo Montagano

Executive Director